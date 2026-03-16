India evacuates stranded seafarers from Gulf amid Iran-US tensions

23,000 Indian seafarers are working in the wider Gulf region

About 23,000 Indian seafarers are working in the wider Gulf region.

Two LPG carriers, Shivalik and Nanda Devi, have safely crossed the Strait and are en route to India; Shivalik is expected at Mundra Port on March 16, 2026 and Nanda Devi at Kandla Port on March 17, 2026.

Behind the scenes, India's shipping authorities have been fielding thousands of calls and emails from worried families.

Sadly, there have been three casualties among Indian crew so far; one person is missing, and four were injured but are now out of the hospital.

The mission to keep everyone safe continues as tensions remain high.