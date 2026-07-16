India exits measles top 10 after 0-dose fall to 679,000
India
Big win for India: the number of kids missing all vaccines in their first year (also known as "zero-dose" children) fell from 909,000 in 2024 to 679,000 in 2025, according to new WHO and UNICEF data.
For the first time since 2001, India is out of the top 10 countries with the most unvaccinated children against measles.
India hits 95% DTP3 MCV2 coverage
The report also highlights that 95% of Indian children are now fully immunized with key vaccines like DTP3 and MCV2, a big jump thanks to focused efforts in slums, among migrants, and hard-to-reach areas.
Globally, though, vaccination rates still have not bounced back to pre-pandemic levels, so there is more work ahead.