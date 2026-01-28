India expands e-tourist visa to 166 countries, including Kenya

You get double entry for up to 30 days through 29 airports and five seaports across India. Need more time? There are separate e-Business and e-Medical visas for stays up to 90 days. The government's aiming high—they want to welcome 15 million visitors by the end of 2026.

Security upgrades & why this matters

India's using AI fraud checks and working with Interpol to keep things safe and smooth.

Pro tip: Stick with official websites so you don't get overcharged or scammed.

This whole move is part of 'Visit India 2026'—a push to make travel here way easier (and a lot more fun) for everyone from Africa, Europe, Oceania, and Latin America.