India expands e-tourist visa to 166 countries, including Kenya
Big news for travelers: Starting January 2026, India's e-Tourist Visa will be open to people from 166 countries—including Kenya, Algeria, Fiji, and more.
Applying is simple—just use the official .gov.in site to upload your passport and pay online.
Most approvals land in your inbox within 72 hours.
What's cool about the new e-visa?
You get double entry for up to 30 days through 29 airports and five seaports across India.
Need more time? There are separate e-Business and e-Medical visas for stays up to 90 days.
The government's aiming high—they want to welcome 15 million visitors by the end of 2026.
Security upgrades & why this matters
India's using AI fraud checks and working with Interpol to keep things safe and smooth.
Pro tip: Stick with official websites so you don't get overcharged or scammed.
This whole move is part of 'Visit India 2026'—a push to make travel here way easier (and a lot more fun) for everyone from Africa, Europe, Oceania, and Latin America.