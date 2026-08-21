India expands land river rail and sea links for Northeast
India is stepping up its game to keep the Northeast better connected.
Instead of relying just on the narrow Siliguri Corridor (which is only about 20km wide and could face disruptions), the government is rolling out new routes by land, river, rail, and sea through neighboring countries.
The goal: make travel and trade smoother, safer, and less dependent on a single land link.
Kaladan project and Tripura Bangladesh links
Major efforts include the Kaladan project linking Mizoram to the Bay of Bengal via Myanmar (with Sittwe Port already open), plus new railway and bridge links connecting Tripura to Bangladesh, with access to ports through Bangladesh's transport network.
There's also the India-Myanmar-Thailand Trilateral Highway set to boost ties with Southeast Asia.
By working closely with neighbors like Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar, and Nepal, India hopes these new connections will keep the region stable and make sure people in the Northeast stay linked with the rest of the country no matter what.