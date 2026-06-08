India expands oil imports to 41 countries amid global tensions
India has seriously stepped up its energy sourcing, expanding imports from just 27 countries to 41.
This shift is a direct response to global chaos like the Ukraine war and Middle East tensions.
Russian oil, for example, went from barely a blip in India's supply to about 2.5 million barrels per day.
Venezuela 500k bpd, India biofuel 20%
Venezuela is now sending about 500,000 barrels of oil daily, and its heavy crude works well with Indian refineries, so expect even more soon as production ramps up.
The US is also in the mix, with energy trade already at $15 billion and potentially rising to $20-25 billion depending on pricing.
On top of that, India's pushing for cleaner fuels: plans are underway to scale biofuel blending to 20% and boost green hydrogen capacity, aiming for a future that's both secure and sustainable.