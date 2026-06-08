India expands oil imports to 41 countries amid global tensions

Venezuela 500k bpd, India biofuel 20%

Venezuela is now sending about 500,000 barrels of oil daily, and its heavy crude works well with Indian refineries, so expect even more soon as production ramps up.

The US is also in the mix, with energy trade already at $15 billion and potentially rising to $20-25 billion depending on pricing.

On top of that, India's pushing for cleaner fuels: plans are underway to scale biofuel blending to 20% and boost green hydrogen capacity, aiming for a future that's both secure and sustainable.