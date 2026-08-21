India expected to approve $1.2bn incentive to boost construction manufacturing

The Union Cabinet is expected to consider the plan soon and comes after India slashed its reliance on Chinese tunneling machines, especially since border tensions in 2020 led to restrictions on investments and public procurement from China.

Imports of these machines dropped sharply from $18 million in 2022-23 to just $800,000 by 2025-26.

The new push will help homegrown firms like BEML, Larsen & Toubro, and Johnson Lifts meet rising demand as India invests big in metros, roads, and airports, making "Made in India" machinery a bigger deal than ever.