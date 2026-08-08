India eyes eVTOL taxis by 2028, testing next year
India is aiming to launch electric air taxis by 2028, with testing kicking off next year.
Announced by Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu at Sarla Aviation's new Bengaluru headquarters, these eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) aircraft are expected to ease traffic in cities like Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi.
Sarla eVTOLs carry 6 plus pilot
Naidu explained these air taxis could cut airport-to-city travel down to just 20 to 30 minutes and help with things like medical emergencies or cargo.
Sarla Aviation's eVTOLs will carry 6 passengers plus a pilot, powered by 7 electric motors.
The company has teamed up with Bengaluru airport for last-mile rides and Manipal Hospitals for potential air ambulance services, backed by investors including Accel and IndiGo Ventures.
Naidu also emphasized keeping things affordable, safe, and made in India for future growth.