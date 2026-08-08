India eyes eVTOL taxis by 2028, testing next year

Naidu explained these air taxis could cut airport-to-city travel down to just 20 to 30 minutes and help with things like medical emergencies or cargo.

Sarla Aviation's eVTOLs will carry 6 passengers plus a pilot, powered by 7 electric motors.

The company has teamed up with Bengaluru airport for last-mile rides and Manipal Hospitals for potential air ambulance services, backed by investors including Accel and IndiGo Ventures.

Naidu also emphasized keeping things affordable, safe, and made in India for future growth.