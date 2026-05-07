India eyes paraquat ban over Parkinson's and kidney failure risks
India
India is looking to ban Paraquat, a popular herbicide, after experts linked it to serious health problems like kidney failure and Parkinson's disease.
Telangana has already put temporary brakes on its use and is pushing for a nationwide ban.
Recent study calls paraquat highly toxic
Paraquat is cheap and works fast, so it's used on crops like tea, coffee, rice, and apples.
But a 2026 study called it "highly toxic compound," pointing out that exposure can be deadly.
If the ban happens, farmers could face higher costs since alternatives are pricier, yet despite health warnings, India's imports of Paraquat have more than doubled in recent years.