India eyes Yanbu route after 17 fertilizer ships stuck
17 ships loaded with fertilizers for India are currently stuck in the Persian Gulf because of the West Asia conflict, blocking the usual shipping route.
To keep things moving, the Indian government is looking at a backup plan: trucking fertilizers across land to Saudi Arabia's Yanbu Port, then shipping them home from there.
It's not ideal (this route is longer and more expensive) but officials say it's necessary to avoid further delays.
Fertilizer delays threaten Kharif and Rabi
Fertilizer deliveries have already been delayed by two months, just as demand peaks for Kharif crops and with continued disruption could hit the Rabi sowing season.
Since India relies heavily on India-bound fertilizer shipments, any more hold-ups could hit farmers hard.
The government wants to make sure fields get what they need, on time, even if it means taking a detour.