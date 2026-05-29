India eyes Yanbu route after 17 fertilizer ships stuck India May 29, 2026

17 ships loaded with fertilizers for India are currently stuck in the Persian Gulf because of the West Asia conflict, blocking the usual shipping route.

To keep things moving, the Indian government is looking at a backup plan: trucking fertilizers across land to Saudi Arabia's Yanbu Port, then shipping them home from there.

It's not ideal (this route is longer and more expensive) but officials say it's necessary to avoid further delays.