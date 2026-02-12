India faces disruptions as Bharat Bandh hits transport, schools

Transport, schools, and jobs under the spotlight

The strike is hitting different states in unique ways—Odisha faces near-total shutdowns, Assam's cities are mostly closed, Kerala has schools and busses off the roads, while Punjab may see massive participation, and officials reported reduced government office attendance in some areas.

While essential services like hospitals and emergency services are expected to function, metros are subject to local administration decisions, and banks and public transport have taken a hit.

This means daily routines for commuters and students are disrupted—and it highlights growing concerns about job security and workers' rights in India right now.