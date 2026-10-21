India faces growing 'heat storms' threatening public health, agriculture, water
India is now facing a broader climate concern called "heat storms": think of them as supersized, long-lasting heat waves.
Unlike regular heat waves that come and go, these cover huge areas and stick around for weeks or months.
Experts say climate change is making these extreme events more common, putting India's public health, agriculture, and water supplies at risk.
Scientists suggest rethinking heat emergency response
Heat storms are being driven by rising greenhouse gas emissions: carbon dioxide levels have jumped more than 30% since the 1960s.
The area hit by extreme heat has grown more than twelvefold in that period.
For India, this means more stress on health, farming, and water supplies.
Scientists suggest we may need to rethink how we define and handle heat emergencies as the climate keeps changing.