India fertilizer prices rise amid sulfur crunch, rabi season concerns
India
Fertilizer prices in India are climbing fast, thanks to a big drop in sulfur supplies, mainly caused by tensions in the Middle East disrupting key shipping routes.
With sulfur now costing up to $1,100 per ton, there's growing concern about how this will impact farmers and the upcoming Rabi season.
Indian ministries team to secure supplies
India usually gets most of its sulfur from the Middle East, but imports fell 26% earlier this year.
To tackle the crunch, government ministries are teaming up to boost local supplies and keep fertilizer coming in through subsidies.
Still, global restrictions and high demand mean prices aren't likely to ease soon.
The upcoming Rabi Conference later this month will focus on finding solutions for next season.