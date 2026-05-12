India finalizes 4 new labor codes replacing 29 old laws

Wage floor hours cap registrations mandated

There's now a floor wage that states can't go below, and work hours are capped at eight per day or 48 per week.

Unorganized workers aged above 16 must have Aadhaar-linked registration, and aggregators must register gig and platform workers in real time on the central portal.

Companies with up to 300 employees can lay off staff without government approval, but any industrial establishment with 20 or more workers must have a grievance committee.

Plus, women working night shifts get safety measures and transport, and annual health checkups kick in for anyone aged 40 and above.