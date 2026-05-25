India finalizes official request to France for 114 Rafale jets

Majority of Rafales built in India

Here is what is cool: 90 of these jets will actually be built in India, using one-half local parts, thanks to a partnership with Dassault Aviation.

The rest will arrive ready-to-fly from France.

India also wants access to tech so it can fit homegrown weapons like Astra and BrahMos-NG on these planes.

For now, these Rafales are meant to help fill a gap in Air Force squadrons until India's indigenous fighter programs mature, with AMCA expected to enter service only after 2035.