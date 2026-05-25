India finalizes official request to France for 114 Rafale jets
India has finalized an official request to France for 114 Rafale fighter jets and is expected to send it soon, a major step in boosting the Air Force.
This comes after a green light from top defense officials earlier this year.
Once France gets the request, it will reply with details such as price, availability, and logistical support, after which negotiations can begin.
The goal is to wrap up the deal by the end of 2026.
Majority of Rafales built in India
Here is what is cool: 90 of these jets will actually be built in India, using one-half local parts, thanks to a partnership with Dassault Aviation.
The rest will arrive ready-to-fly from France.
India also wants access to tech so it can fit homegrown weapons like Astra and BrahMos-NG on these planes.
For now, these Rafales are meant to help fill a gap in Air Force squadrons until India's indigenous fighter programs mature, with AMCA expected to enter service only after 2035.