India finalizes ₹3.25 lakh crore proposal for 114 Rafale jets
What's the story
India has finalized a Letter of Request (LoR) for the procurement of 114 Rafale fighter jets, The Indian Express reported. The deal, estimated to be worth ₹3.25 lakh crore (approximately $35-40 billion), is likely to be India's largest combat aircraft acquisition yet. The procurement will be done through a government-to-government framework with France under the Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA) program.
Manufacturing details
Jets to be manufactured in India
Out of the 114 jets, around 90 are to be manufactured in India through a collaboration between French aerospace major Dassault Aviation and an Indian company. The rest would be supplied in fly-away condition. The LoR is a formal document that initiates intergovernmental defense procurements and specifies operational requirements, technical specifications, and quantities sought by the buyer country.
Proposal progress
Pricing and delivery schedules awaited
Once France responds with pricing, delivery schedules, and logistical details, India will formally issue a Request for Proposal (RFP) and start commercial negotiations. The government hopes to conclude negotiations and sign the final contract by the end of this year, pending approval from the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), the report cited officials as saying.
Cost efficiency
Acquisition expected to minimize costs
The acquisition of these additional Rafales is expected to help India minimize logistical, maintenance, and training costs due to existing infrastructure and operational familiarity with the platform. The indigenous content in the proposed jets is likely to be nearly 50%. This would allow for integration of indigenous weapon systems such as the Astra missile and the BrahMos-NG onto the Rafale platform.
Capability enhancement
New fighters to fill gaps until indigenous programs become operational
The acquisition is crucial for the Indian Air Force (IAF), which currently operates 36 Rafale jets and faces a shortfall in squadron strength. The new fighters are expected to fill these gaps until indigenous programs like HAL Tejas Mk1A, LCA Mk2, and Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) become operational. The AMCA program is likely to be commissioned only after 2035.