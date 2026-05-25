India finalizes ₹3.25 lakh crore proposal for 114 Rafale jets

India has finalized a Letter of Request (LoR) for the procurement of 114 Rafale fighter jets, The Indian Express reported. The deal, estimated to be worth ₹3.25 lakh crore (approximately $35-40 billion), is likely to be India's largest combat aircraft acquisition yet. The procurement will be done through a government-to-government framework with France under the Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA) program.

Manufacturing details Jets to be manufactured in India Out of the 114 jets, around 90 are to be manufactured in India through a collaboration between French aerospace major Dassault Aviation and an Indian company. The rest would be supplied in fly-away condition. The LoR is a formal document that initiates intergovernmental defense procurements and specifies operational requirements, technical specifications, and quantities sought by the buyer country.

Proposal progress Pricing and delivery schedules awaited Once France responds with pricing, delivery schedules, and logistical details, India will formally issue a Request for Proposal (RFP) and start commercial negotiations. The government hopes to conclude negotiations and sign the final contract by the end of this year, pending approval from the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), the report cited officials as saying.

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Cost efficiency Acquisition expected to minimize costs The acquisition of these additional Rafales is expected to help India minimize logistical, maintenance, and training costs due to existing infrastructure and operational familiarity with the platform. The indigenous content in the proposed jets is likely to be nearly 50%. This would allow for integration of indigenous weapon systems such as the Astra missile and the BrahMos-NG onto the Rafale platform.

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