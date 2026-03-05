India, Finland PMs discuss West Asia situation, call for diplomacy
India
Narendra Modi and Alexander Stubb just wrapped up talks focused on the tense situation in West Asia.
Both leaders called for more diplomacy and teamwork between countries to help bring stability and address ongoing conflicts.
They exchanged views and reaffirmed their commitment to promoting peace.
India, Finland sign several new agreements
To top it off, India and Finland signed several new agreements covering artificial intelligence, defense, digital innovation, and emerging tech.
These MoUs are all about teaming up on research and sharing knowledge—basically pushing both countries forward in tackling global challenges together.