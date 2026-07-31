India flags US bill on Russian oil buyers, cites affordability
India
India is paying attention to a new US Senate bill that could slap up to 100% tariffs on countries buying Russian oil and gas.
The Ministry of External Affairs says India's energy choices are all about keeping things affordable and secure for its people.
India buying discounted Russian oil
India has been buying discounted Russian oil since 2022 to help with costs and supply.
Officials say getting energy from different sources keeps prices steady for everyone here.
The bill isn't law yet, but India is talking with the US to make sure its concerns are heard while keeping an eye on what happens next.