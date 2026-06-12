India framing policy for private CBSE students in West Asia
India
The Indian government is working on a new policy to help private CBSE students in West Asia whose results are delayed because of ongoing conflicts in the region.
The Solicitor General told the Supreme Court that a solution is on the way, aiming to support similarly situated students, with a decision expected soon.
Pranshu Jigarkumar Patel awaiting RL result
This move follows a plea from Pranshu Jigarkumar Patel, a Class 12 private student in Saudi Arabia, who couldn't get his improvement exam results after CBSE canceled exams in seven Middle Eastern countries due to safety concerns.
Since May 13, his result status has just read "RL (Result Later)," leaving him (and others) stuck as they wait for clarity about their next steps.