PM virtually inaugurates Paris BAPS temple, says India-France ties special
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday virtually inaugurated the BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in Paris, France. The PM said that India and France's strategic partnership is special due to their long-standing cultural and political ties. He hoped the temple would stand as a symbol of cooperation and opportunity between the two nations for centuries to come.
Cultural significance
Temples abroad carry India's philosophical message: PM
PM Modi emphasized that the temple inauguration was not just a religious or architectural event but also embodied universal brotherhood and the Indian philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (The world is one family).
He said, "Today, this stage has become an awakened platform for the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam."
The PM further stressed that temples abroad carry India's philosophical message of human unity.
Strategic collaboration
India-France partnership expanding in various fields
The PM highlighted the rapidly expanding partnership between India and France, including technology, artificial intelligence, defense, space, and climate action.
He said both countries are working together to build a Special Global Strategic Partnership with French President Emmanuel Macron.
"We are also celebrating 2026 as the India-France Year of Innovation," he added.
Historical ties
PM recalls sacrifices of Indian soldiers in France
The PM also recalled the sacrifices of Indian soldiers in France during the Second World War, which he said remain alive in people's hearts.
He said, "History bears witness to the sacrifices of Indian soldiers in France, a legacy that remains alive in our hearts."
This reference to historical ties further emphasizes the cultural connection between the two nations, besides the broad strategic partnership that has come about in recent years.
Twitter Post
PM Modi's virtual inauguration of Paris BAPS temple
It is a matter of great joy that BAPS Swaminarayan Hindu Mandir is being inaugurated in Paris.@BAPS https://t.co/PaXRoM0mkv— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 6, 2026