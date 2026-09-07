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Home / News / India News / PM virtually inaugurates Paris BAPS temple, says India-France ties special
PM virtually inaugurates Paris BAPS temple, says India-France ties special
The temple was inaugurated on Sunday

PM virtually inaugurates Paris BAPS temple, says India-France ties special

By Snehil Singh
Sep 07, 2026
10:38 am
What's the story

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday virtually inaugurated the BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in Paris, France. The PM said that India and France's strategic partnership is special due to their long-standing cultural and political ties. He hoped the temple would stand as a symbol of cooperation and opportunity between the two nations for centuries to come.

Cultural significance

Temples abroad carry India's philosophical message: PM

PM Modi emphasized that the temple inauguration was not just a religious or architectural event but also embodied universal brotherhood and the Indian philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (The world is one family).

He said, "Today, this stage has become an awakened platform for the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam."

The PM further stressed that temples abroad carry India's philosophical message of human unity.

Strategic collaboration

India-France partnership expanding in various fields

The PM highlighted the rapidly expanding partnership between India and France, including technology, artificial intelligence, defense, space, and climate action.

He said both countries are working together to build a Special Global Strategic Partnership with French President Emmanuel Macron.

"We are also celebrating 2026 as the India-France Year of Innovation," he added.

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Historical ties

PM recalls sacrifices of Indian soldiers in France

The PM also recalled the sacrifices of Indian soldiers in France during the Second World War, which he said remain alive in people's hearts.

He said, "History bears witness to the sacrifices of Indian soldiers in France, a legacy that remains alive in our hearts."

This reference to historical ties further emphasizes the cultural connection between the two nations, besides the broad strategic partnership that has come about in recent years.

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PM Modi's virtual inauguration of Paris BAPS temple

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