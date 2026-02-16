India, France to discuss co-producing advanced HAMMER missiles
India
India and France are meeting in Bengaluru on February 17 for their annual defense dialogue, with Defense Ministers Rajnath Singh and Catherine Vautrin (on her first India visit) leading the way.
The main focus? Renewing a decade-long partnership and teaming up to co-produce advanced HAMMER missiles.
Why it matters
This isn't just another meeting—India and France are planning to build next-gen precision missiles together, boosting both countries' tech game (especially for Rafale fighter jets).
They'll also kick off a new Tata-Airbus helicopter assembly line in Karnataka, opening doors for local jobs and innovation.
Plus, these moves deepen India's ties with Europe on security, making sure both sides stay strong partners in a changing world.