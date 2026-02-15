India, France to make Hammer missiles together
India
India and France are meeting in Bengaluru to talk big moves in defense—think making Hammer missiles together right here in India, which will be used with Rafale fighter jets.
The project is a 50-50 partnership between Indian and French companies, showing both sides are all-in on building tech together.
Other key outcomes expected from visit
The two countries are also looking to renew their decade-long defense agreement and kick off talks for 114 more Rafale jets—many could be made in India.
Plus, PM Modi and President Macron will virtually launch the assembly of Tata Airbus H125 helicopters.
It's French Defence Minister Catherine Vautrin's first visit to India, marking a fresh push for deeper ties and more high-tech collabs between the nations.