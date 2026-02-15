India, France to make Hammer missiles together

Other key outcomes expected from visit

The two countries are also looking to renew their decade-long defense agreement and kick off talks for 114 more Rafale jets—many could be made in India.

Plus, PM Modi and President Macron will virtually launch the assembly of Tata Airbus H125 helicopters.

It's French Defence Minister Catherine Vautrin's first visit to India, marking a fresh push for deeper ties and more high-tech collabs between the nations.