India, France to renew 10-year defense pact 

India and France are expected to renew their 10-year defense cooperation agreement during the sixth Annual Defense Dialogue in Bengaluru. The meeting will be co-chaired by India's Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and France's Minister of the Armed Forces and Veterans Affairs Catherine Vautrin on Tuesday. The dialogue will review bilateral defense ties and focus on expanding industrial collaboration between the two nations.

Future plans MoU for joint venture to manufacture Hammer missiles likely During the dialogue, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for a joint venture to manufacture Hammer missiles is likely to be signed. The leaders may also announce the reciprocal deployment of officers at Indian Army and French Land Forces establishments. This will be Vautrin's first visit to India since she was appointed French Defense Minister on October 12, 2025.

Diplomatic ties Inauguration of H125 light utility helicopter final assembly The two ministers are also likely to witness the virtual inauguration of the H125 Light Utility Helicopter Final Assembly of Tata Airbus at Vemagal. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron will inaugurate the event. The defense cooperation has been a key pillar of India-France relations, with high-profile exchanges such as PM Modi attending the Bastille Day Parade in July 2023 and President Macron being the Chief Guest at India's Republic Day Parade in January 2024.

