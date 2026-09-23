India, France, U.A.E. ministers meet on space AI cultural heritage
India
India, France, and the U.A.E. just wrapped up a ministerial meeting in New York during the U.N. General Assembly.
Their main agenda? Joining forces on areas such as space exploration, artificial intelligence (AI), and preserving cultural heritage.
The idea is to pool their strengths for bigger impact in these cutting-edge areas.
Ministers agree regular meetings, initiatives
The ministers agreed to keep this partnership rolling with regular meetings and concrete initiatives.
They also talked about tackling regional issues together, especially in West Asia, by combining their unique skills.
Jaishankar said the three countries discussed opportunities arising from their shared interests and complementary capabilities and agreed to meet again soon to take the discussions forward.