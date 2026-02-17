India, France upgrade ties to 'Special Global Strategic Partnership'

More than just handshakes

This isn't just about handshakes—Modi and Macron announced 21 key outcomes covering defense, tech, and innovation.

Think: a helicopter assembly line in Karnataka, joint work on AI through Indo-French centers, and fresh opportunities for startups.

The partnership also includes cooperation in energy-related areas, better access to critical minerals, and a boost for homegrown defense tech—making both countries stronger collaborators on the global stage.