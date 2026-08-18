India frontloads 21% of farm budget ₹29,593cr amid El Nino

Fertilizer prices have shot up thanks to disruptions from the ongoing West Asia war, so the government has already spent 38% of its department of fertilizers' FY27 allocation by June, much more than last year.

On top of that, there are emergency plans in 315 districts for short-duration crops and water conservation since 47% of India's districts faced deficient or large-deficient rains as of early August.

With farming still employing almost one-half of India's workforce, these moves are all about keeping food production steady through a rough season.