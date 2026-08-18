India frontloads 21% of farm budget ₹29,593cr amid El Nino
India just frontloaded 21% of its farm budget (₹29,593 crore) in the first quarter of FY27 to help farmers handle tough weather.
That's more than double last year's early spend, aimed at making sure rural communities get income support, subsidized inputs, crop insurance, and timely access to credit as El Nino and a weak monsoon hit hard.
Government spends 38% of fertilizer allocation
Fertilizer prices have shot up thanks to disruptions from the ongoing West Asia war, so the government has already spent 38% of its department of fertilizers' FY27 allocation by June, much more than last year.
On top of that, there are emergency plans in 315 districts for short-duration crops and water conservation since 47% of India's districts faced deficient or large-deficient rains as of early August.
With farming still employing almost one-half of India's workforce, these moves are all about keeping food production steady through a rough season.