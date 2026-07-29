India funds NPR 75 million Gokuleshwor Secondary School in Darchula
India
India is helping fund a school building for Gokuleshwor Secondary School in Nepal's Darchula District, pitching in NPR 75 million.
The project kicked off this week with officials from both countries, and it's part of India's ongoing push to support education and community growth in Nepal.
Shailyashikhar Municipality to oversee school construction
The school will be built under the watch of Shailyashikhar Municipality.
Mayor Bijay Singh Dhami shared his thanks, saying the new building will make a real difference for local students and teachers.
This initiative is also part of bigger efforts to boost ties between India and Nepal by investing in education and other key areas.