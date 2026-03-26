India gathers industry data for US probe into imports
India is busy gathering industry data after the US launched a probe into whether sectors like steel and petrochemicals are producing more than needed, which could impact American businesses.
The Commerce Ministry wants to show that India plays fair and contributes to global trade, not just its own interests.
Ministry is tracking jobs linked to these industries
Officials are pulling together numbers from FY20 to FY25 (financial years 2019-20 to 2024-25): everything from how much companies can produce, what they actually make, export statistics, and government support.
They're also tracking jobs linked to these industries and how Indian businesses connect with the US supply chain.
With goods exports to the US down 12.88% in February to $6.89 billion, India's trade surplus (especially in textiles and automotive goods) is getting extra attention as part of this review.