India gathers industry data for US probe into imports

Ministry is tracking jobs linked to these industries

Officials are pulling together numbers from FY20 to FY25 (financial years 2019-20 to 2024-25): everything from how much companies can produce, what they actually make, export statistics, and government support.

They're also tracking jobs linked to these industries and how Indian businesses connect with the US supply chain.

With goods exports to the US down 12.88% in February to $6.89 billion, India's trade surplus (especially in textiles and automotive goods) is getting extra attention as part of this review.