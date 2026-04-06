India gears up to import 2.5 million metric tons urea India Apr 06, 2026

India is gearing up to import 2.5 million metric tons of urea because ongoing conflicts in the Middle East are making it harder to get enough fertilizer.

With the main planting season coming up in June, Indian Potash Ltd. (IPL) has already put out a tender so that shipments can arrive just in time for farmers who need them most.