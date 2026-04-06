India gears up to import 2.5 million metric tons urea
India
India is gearing up to import 2.5 million metric tons of urea because ongoing conflicts in the Middle East are making it harder to get enough fertilizer.
With the main planting season coming up in June, Indian Potash Ltd. (IPL) has already put out a tender so that shipments can arrive just in time for farmers who need them most.
Potash firm moves to avoid shortages
Nearly half of India's DAP and urea imports come from countries like Oman and Saudi Arabia, so any hiccup abroad can hit local crops hard.
By acting early, IPL hopes to keep things running smoothly for farmers and avoid shortages during the crucial growing season.