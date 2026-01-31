India, Germany nearing $10B deal for 6 advanced submarines
India and Germany are close to finalizing an agreement, reported at roughly $8-10 billion, for six advanced submarines, set to be signed by March 2026.
It's a big step for India's navy, especially as tensions rise in the region.
Type-214 subs can stay underwater for 2 weeks
These new Type-214 subs can stay underwater for up to two weeks thanks to cutting-edge air-independent propulsion tech—making them way stealthier than older models.
They'll help replace aging Kilo-class subs and fill gaps left by slow Kalvari-class additions.
Deal includes tech transfer, training
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders in Mumbai will team up with Germany's Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems (TKMS) to build the subs locally.
The deal isn't just about hardware—it includes tech transfer, training, and is expected to create thousands of jobs.
India's submarine fleet needs a boost
India's submarine fleet needs a boost, and officials say this deal comes at just the right time.
Officials say there's positive momentum, with these new subs set to play a key role in keeping India secure at sea.