India, Germany nearing $10B deal for 6 advanced submarines

India and Germany are close to finalizing an agreement, reported at roughly $8-10 billion, for six advanced submarines, set to be signed by March 2026. It's a big step for India's navy, especially as tensions rise in the region.

Type-214 subs can stay underwater for 2 weeks These new Type-214 subs can stay underwater for up to two weeks thanks to cutting-edge air-independent propulsion tech—making them way stealthier than older models.

They'll help replace aging Kilo-class subs and fill gaps left by slow Kalvari-class additions.

Deal includes tech transfer, training Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders in Mumbai will team up with Germany's Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems (TKMS) to build the subs locally.

The deal isn't just about hardware—it includes tech transfer, training, and is expected to create thousands of jobs.