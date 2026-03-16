India gets 2 LPG carriers out of Iran blockade
India just managed to get two LPG tankers, Shivalik and Nanda Devi, safely through the blocked Strait of Hormuz, an area that has been tense since late February after U.S.-Israel airstrikes on Iran.
These ships are carrying a combined about 92,000 tons of LPG bound for Indian ports — Shivalik is expected at Mundra, while Nanda Devi's specific destination is not specified.
22 more Indian vessels still stuck
The blockade had started causing real LPG shortages back home, affecting households and industries since India relies on the Middle East for 90% of its LPG.
The breakthrough came after talks between Indian and Iranian leaders, with Iran permitting two Indian ships to pass.
Still, it is not all smooth sailing: 22 more Indian vessels (including six more LPG carriers) are still stuck.
Indian officials say each ship is being handled separately through diplomatic channels, so the challenge is not over yet.