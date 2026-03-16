India gets 2 LPG carriers out of Iran blockade

22 more Indian vessels still stuck

The blockade had started causing real LPG shortages back home, affecting households and industries since India relies on the Middle East for 90% of its LPG.

The breakthrough came after talks between Indian and Iranian leaders, with Iran permitting two Indian ships to pass.

Still, it is not all smooth sailing: 22 more Indian vessels (including six more LPG carriers) are still stuck.

Indian officials say each ship is being handled separately through diplomatic channels, so the challenge is not over yet.