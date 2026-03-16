India gets 2 LPG carriers through Strait of Hormuz
India just managed to get two LPG carriers, Shivalik and Nanda Devi, safely through the Strait of Hormuz amid Tehran's restrictions on transit after direct talks with Tehran.
The ships, carrying over 92,000 tons of gas, were en route to Mundra and Kandla ports, with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar confirming there was no special deal involved, saying it was done through direct talks with Iran and that there was no blanket arrangement or concession.
Iran's ambassador also said exceptions were made for Indian vessels because of the countries' long-standing friendship.
Energy security is a top priority for India
The Strait of Hormuz is a vital route for about 20% of the world's oil and gas.
Right now, several Indian ships remain affected in the region due to disruption in the Strait of Hormuz, contributing to significant gas supply disruptions and forcing supply cuts for industries to protect household cooking gas.
As a BRICS member, India has engaged in direct talks with Iran while juggling pressure from U.S.-Israel-Iran tensions, making energy security a top priority right now.