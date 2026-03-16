India gets 2 LPG carriers through Strait of Hormuz India Mar 16, 2026

India just managed to get two LPG carriers, Shivalik and Nanda Devi, safely through the Strait of Hormuz amid Tehran's restrictions on transit after direct talks with Tehran.

The ships, carrying over 92,000 tons of gas, were en route to Mundra and Kandla ports, with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar confirming there was no special deal involved, saying it was done through direct talks with Iran and that there was no blanket arrangement or concession.

Iran's ambassador also said exceptions were made for Indian vessels because of the countries' long-standing friendship.