India gets green light for ₹70,000cr 6 submarine project

MDL partners with tkMS using AIP

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (MDL) will build these submarines in Mumbai, teaming up with Germany's thyssenkrupp Marine Systems (tkMS).

They'll use air-independent propulsion for longer stealth missions underwater.

The first submarine is expected seven years after signing, then one every year.

At least 45% of the first submarine will be made locally—rising to 60% by the sixth—helping India reach its defense self-reliance goal by 2047 and boosting ties with Germany.