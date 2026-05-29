India gets green light for ₹70,000cr 6 submarine project
India just got the green light for a massive ₹70,000 crore project to build six cutting-edge submarines for the Navy.
The final approval is waiting on Prime Minister Modi's Cabinet Committee on Security.
Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, who steps in as navy chief on May 31, will be in charge of sealing the deal.
MDL partners with tkMS using AIP
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (MDL) will build these submarines in Mumbai, teaming up with Germany's thyssenkrupp Marine Systems (tkMS).
They'll use air-independent propulsion for longer stealth missions underwater.
The first submarine is expected seven years after signing, then one every year.
At least 45% of the first submarine will be made locally—rising to 60% by the sixth—helping India reach its defense self-reliance goal by 2047 and boosting ties with Germany.
Follows MDL Kalvari-class success with France
This move follows MDL's earlier success building Kalvari-class submarines with France.
The new project aims to give India stronger underwater combat power and ramp up defense readiness for the future.