India gets its 1st Vande Bharat Sleeper Express: Know features
India just launched its first Vande Bharat Sleeper Express on the Howrah-Kamakhya route.
With 16 air-conditioned coaches, it can carry up to 823 passengers, so there's space for everyone from first class to three-tier travelers.
Speed and safety upgrades
This train isn't just about comfy berths. It can hit speeds up to 180km per hour and accelerates from 0 to 100km per hour in just 52 seconds.
Safety gets a big upgrade too, with anti-collision tech (KAVACH), smart braking, fire suppression systems, UV-C AC disinfection, automatic doors, CCTV cameras, and emergency talk-back.
Ticketing and catering changes
No VIP quota or RAC here—only confirmed tickets are allowed.
You'll get upgraded bedrolls and regional food during your journey.
Indian Railways has big plans: more sleeper rakes are coming soon, with an even bigger prototype expected at a later date.