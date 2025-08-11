India gets new maritime laws, replaces 100-year-old regulations

What's in the new laws?

The Carriage of Goods by Sea Act now follows international Hague-Visby Rules, which means clearer responsibilities for shipping companies and fewer legal headaches.

Ships have to meet stricter safety standards, and there are limits on how much companies pay if things go wrong (unless it's due to something totally out of their control).

Meanwhile, the Coastal Shipping Act tightens up who can operate in Indian waters—foreign ships need special licenses now—and sets regular plans to boost local coastal transport.

The goal: rely less on foreign vessels and make moving goods along India's coast smoother for everyone.