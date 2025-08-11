Next Article
Woman ties rakhi to wild leopard's paw; internet outraged
A woman in Rajasthan tied a rakhi on a leopard's paw, and the video quickly went viral.
While the big cat seemed calm and locals say it often visits their village, most people online weren't impressed—they called the act risky and irresponsible, with some even asking for help for the leopard.
Forest officials are thinking about relocating the leopard
After seeing the backlash, forest officials warned everyone not to approach wild animals like this.
They've increased patrols in the area and are thinking about relocating the leopard to keep both people and wildlife safe.
The whole episode is a reminder: wild animals deserve respect—and space.