India gets world's most powerful hydrogen train

Train runs on clean hydrogen made at local plant

The train runs on clean hydrogen made at a local plant in Jind, releasing only water vapor instead of pollution.

During the 20km test it reached a top speed of 70km/h.

This week-long trial has been described as a model for decarbonising India's extensive non-electrified rail network in the coming years, putting us alongside countries like Germany and China in the global green rail movement.