India gets world's most powerful hydrogen train
India has rolled out its first-ever hydrogen-powered train, which just wrapped up a successful 20km test between Jind and Lalit Khera.
Built in Chennai, this 10-coach train isn't just a national milestone—it's the world's most powerful broad-gauge hydrogen set, packing 2,400kW from two power cars.
Train runs on clean hydrogen made at local plant
The train runs on clean hydrogen made at a local plant in Jind, releasing only water vapor instead of pollution.
During the 20km test it reached a top speed of 70km/h.
This week-long trial has been described as a model for decarbonising India's extensive non-electrified rail network in the coming years, putting us alongside countries like Germany and China in the global green rail movement.
It's not just about trains—this is India taking real steps toward cleaner travel and climate action.
If you're into tech or care about the planet, it's a big deal that could change how we move across the country.