India gives Dinesh Trivedi cabinet ceremonial status, highlighting Bangladesh ties
India just gave its High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Dinesh Trivedi, a special cabinet minister-level status, though it's only for ceremonial events and not for actual decision-making.
The Ministry of Home Affairs made it official Thursday, calling the move "personal to him."
This gesture puts a spotlight on how important Bangladesh is as a partner for India in South Asia.
Protocol perks for Trivedi, powers unchanged
Trivedi will get the perks of cabinet minister protocol at state events but won't see any change in his powers or responsibilities.
Usually, ambassadors sit below ministers in the official hierarchy, so this upgrade is pretty rare and signals that he has strong backing from India's leadership.
It's also a reminder that India wants to keep building close ties with Bangladesh.