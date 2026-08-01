India gives over $7.5 billion development aid across Sri Lanka
India
India has now given more than $7.5 billion in development aid to Sri Lanka, supporting projects in every corner of the island.
From building homes and schools to improving hospitals, railways, and energy access, this partnership is making a real impact on daily life.
India gave over $850 million direct grants
Out of the total aid, more than $850 million came as direct grants, meaning no payback is needed.
Just last month, India signed an agreement to fund new medical equipment for Deniyaya Base Hospital as part of disaster recovery efforts after Cyclone Ditwah.
India is also doubling down on training programs and regional teamwork, with officials highlighting how these projects use local resources and match what Sri Lankans actually need.