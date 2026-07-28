India gives RBI go-ahead to test polymer ₹10 ₹20 notes
India
Get ready: India is planning to test polymer (plastic) banknotes for ₹10 and ₹20.
The government just gave the Reserve Bank of India the go-ahead, aiming to see if these notes can handle daily life better than paper ones.
The idea has been floating around since 2012, but the field trials are finally being planned.
Polymer notes last 2-6 times longer
1 billion notes each of ₹10 and ₹20 will be rolled out for field trials, but do not worry, paper cash is not going anywhere yet.
These plastic notes last two to six times longer than paper, which means fewer replacements and less waste.
Over 60 countries (like Australia and the U.K.) already use them because they are tougher and more eco-friendly.