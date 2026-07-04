India gives Telegram 15 days to block pirated content
India
India just gave Telegram a 15-day deadline to clean up pirated movies and shows on its platform.
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting wants Telegram to set up tools that can spot, block, and remove illegal content from channels, groups, bots, and even admins who keep breaking the rules.
Telegram must explain piracy reporting process
Telegram now has to explain how people like producers or streaming platforms can report piracy.
They also need to send the government a report detailing what steps they've taken within those 15 days.
This is part of India's ongoing push against digital piracy, so more updates could be coming soon.