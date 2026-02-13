India greenlights $39B deal for 114 Rafale jets
India has granted initial approval for a package valued at about $39 billion that includes 114 Rafale fighter jets from France, with the decision coming right before French President Macron's visit.
The move, led by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, is all about strengthening India's air power and deepening ties with France.
Deal includes new surveillance planes for the Navy, advanced missiles
Here's the cool part: 18 jets will come straight from France, but most—about 90 of them—will actually be built in India, using up to 60% local parts.
This not only boosts the Air Force fleet to 176 Rafales but also ramps up homegrown defense tech and jobs.
Plus, the deal includes new surveillance planes for the Navy and advanced missiles, making India better equipped for today's challenges.