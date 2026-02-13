India greenlights $39B deal for 114 Rafale jets

Deal includes new surveillance planes for the Navy, advanced missiles

Here's the cool part: 18 jets will come straight from France, but most—about 90 of them—will actually be built in India, using up to 60% local parts.

This not only boosts the Air Force fleet to 176 Rafales but also ramps up homegrown defense tech and jobs.

Plus, the deal includes new surveillance planes for the Navy and advanced missiles, making India better equipped for today's challenges.