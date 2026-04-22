India has 19 of the world's 20 hottest cities now
India
India is facing a brutal heatwave, with 19 of the world's 20 hottest cities right now.
Places like Bhagalpur, Talcher, and Asansol have hit highs of 44 degrees Celsius, while several cities in Bihar, West Bengal, and eastern Uttar Pradesh aren't far behind.
Only Lumbini in Nepal breaks India's streak on this list.
IMD: heat persists until April 24
The India Meteorological Department says this intense heat will stick around until April 24, especially across northern and central India.
Experts point to strong pre-monsoon sun, clear skies, less snowfall up north (which means less cooling), shifting ocean patterns, and hot winds, all combining to make this one seriously tough summer across much of the country.