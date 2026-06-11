India has crude until August 2026 and LPG until mid-July
India's got its energy situation covered, even with the ongoing Middle East crisis shaking things up.
Thanks to smart planning, there's enough crude oil to last until at least August 2026, and LPG supplies are safe through mid-July.
Supplies are coming in from Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. (ADNOC) and other partners.
India and UAE boost strategic reserves
ADNOC has been a major player, helping India out with both oil and LPG shipments.
Indian refiners like HPCL and IOC are also turning to spot tenders, with HPCL recently picking up millions from the UAE, Brazil, and West Africa, to keep things steady.
Plus, India and the UAE are working together to boost strategic reserves big time (from 5.8 million barrels up to 30 million barrels), so future energy security looks solid even if global supply gets rocky again.