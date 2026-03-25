India has enough oil, gas; no need to panic: PM
India
Prime Minister Modi and US President Trump just had a chat about the ongoing conflict in West Asia and why it matters for everyone.
At an all-party meeting, the government said India had adequate stocks of oil and gas and that there was no need for panic.
India prefers to handle its own foreign policy
External Affairs Minister Jaishankar made it clear that India prefers handling its own foreign policy: no mediators needed, even though Pakistan has tried to play that role between the US and Iran for years.
Still, some parties like Congress aren't fully convinced and want more open discussion in Parliament about how India should respond to the crisis.