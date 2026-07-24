India has more than doubled medical colleges and MBBS seats

PG medical seats have also shot up, from 31,185 to 86,360, so more students can specialize.

The government's rolling out programs like the Family Adoption Programme (where MBBS students help families with health basics) and District Residency Programme (which puts PGs in district hospitals).

Plus, Ayushman Arogya Mandirs and digital tools like e-Sanjeevani are making it easier for people, even in rural areas, to get medicines and talk to specialists.

All these efforts are being tracked under the National Health Mission to keep things on course.