India has new customs rules for international travelers: Know them
The updated Travellers's Guide sets the duty-free allowance at ₹75,000 for residents, tourists of Indian origin and certain visa holders.
Tourists and crew get higher limits too—₹25,000 and ₹2,500.
So if you're flying in with goodies from abroad, you can bring in a bit more without paying extra.
Jewelry and electronics
Women who are residents or tourists of Indian origin residing abroad for more than one year and returning to India can now bring 40g of jewelry duty-free; everyone else gets 20g.
Plus: every passenger 18 years or above other than a crew member can bring one new laptop home without duties.
Used stuff like clothes and souvenirs are still cool to carry in free—even for babies.
Other important changes
Now you can declare your baggage online via Air Suvidha—expected to cut wait times by about 30%.
The source does not mention a ₹7.5 lakh Transfer of Residence benefit or a two-year requirement; it only describes duty-free jewelry limits for returning residents/tourists of Indian origin who have stayed abroad for more than one year (and separate gold/silver import rules requiring six months' stay).
Unaccompanied baggage may be cleared if it is dispatched within one month of your arrival.