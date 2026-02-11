India has only 9,000 psychiatrists for 197 million mentally ill people
India is seriously short on mental health professionals—there are just over 4,300 clinical psychologists and 800 rehab social workers for the whole country.
For psychiatrists, the gap is even wider: only about 9,000 are practicing, but at least 36,000 are needed to meet basic needs.
New professionals being trained to help close the gap
About 197 million Indians live with mental disorders; an estimated 80-85% of those do not receive timely care, i.e., roughly 158-167 million.
Stigma and lack of access make things worse, especially outside big cities.
There's some hope though—over 42,000 new professionals have been trained, and more universities are now offering psychology courses to help close the gap.