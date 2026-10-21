India has put forward 3 sites to UNESCO tentative list

Sirpur is packed with history, featuring temples and monasteries from as far back as the fifth century.

Over in the Andamans, Barren Island is home to India's only confirmed active volcano, while Narcondam has its own unique ecosystem.

Baratang stands out for its mud volcanoes and limestone caves, basically a dream for nature lovers and science geeks alike.

Getting on UNESCO's radar means these sites might finally get the attention and conservation efforts they deserve.