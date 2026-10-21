India has put forward 3 sites to UNESCO tentative list
India has put forward three new spots for UNESCO's Tentative List: the ancient temples of Sirpur in Chhattisgarh, the mud volcanoes of Baratang Island, and the volcanic landscapes on Barren and Narcondam Islands in the Andaman Sea.
While they are not official World Heritage Sites yet, this move shines a light on their cultural and ecological value, and could help protect them for years to come.
Sirpur temples and Andaman geological features
Sirpur is packed with history, featuring temples and monasteries from as far back as the fifth century.
Over in the Andamans, Barren Island is home to India's only confirmed active volcano, while Narcondam has its own unique ecosystem.
Baratang stands out for its mud volcanoes and limestone caves, basically a dream for nature lovers and science geeks alike.
Getting on UNESCO's radar means these sites might finally get the attention and conservation efforts they deserve.