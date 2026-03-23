India has stepped up security at borders, coasts: Modi

Impact of West Asia conflict on India

This conflict is already affecting India: over 375,000 Indians have been brought home safely with help from around-the-clock embassy helplines.

There's also a real risk of black marketing and hoarding as vital imports like oil and fertilizers are disrupted, which could impact prices and daily life here.

With millions of Indians living in the Gulf region and global trade routes at risk, the government is working to keep things stable for everyone back home.