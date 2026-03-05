India has world's 2nd-highest number of obese kids: UN report

India now has the world's second-highest number of overweight or obese kids aged 5-19, with over 41 million affected in 2025 alone, says the latest World Obesity Atlas. That's a huge number of children and teens struggling with weight issues.

Obesity rates rising fast Obesity among Indian kids is growing about 5% each year—way above global targets to slow things down.

Plus, nearly three out of four teens aren't getting enough physical activity, making it even harder to stay healthy.

Poor diet, lack of exercise Only about a third of school-age children have access to proper school meals, and younger children consume an average of 0-50 ml of sugary drinks per day.

These habits are adding up fast.